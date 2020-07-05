MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The body of a missing woman has been found, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, 28, was reported missing early Wednesday morning by her boyfriend, Brandon Thomas Shaw. The Sheriff’s Office said Shaw was living with Ashburn on Woodville Church Road in Mount Airy. Investigators said Shaw provided them with enough details leading detectives to the discovery of Ashburn’s body which was buried on the property.

Shaw was arrested for First Degree Murder and he’s currently being held without bond in the Surry County Detention Center. Investigators said an argument between the couple led to Ashburn’s death.

OTHER NEWS STORIES

'I've got a long road,' Triad coronavirus patients head home from the hospital to finish recovery

RJ Reynolds class of 1960 holds reunion via Zoom

Wednesday coronavirus updates: 5th person dies of coronavirus-related illness in Randolph County

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775