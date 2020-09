William Banks was last seen on Sept. 12 in Raleigh. His body has been found in Virginia.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in Virginia.

William Banks, 39, went missing Saturday afternoon. He went to a K&W cafeteria in Raleigh to meet with someone about selling his vehicle. It was found without him on Monday in Danville, VA.

Banks’ body was discovered with the help of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.