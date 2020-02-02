BONAIRE, Ga. — David Moore says he was in Savannah visiting family when he got a call from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, asking him to come home as soon as possible.

When he got back on Saturday morning, he says he was shocked by what he saw.

"I left Savannah at 3:30, got here at 6 to this lovely mess here," he said.

Moore has lived in his home on Moody Road for more than 20 years. This wasn't just a garage, it was a gym for athletes across Central Georgia.

"What we had in there was all our weight lifting trophies. We had several people who set state records and national records, we had the pictures of them up there with their plaques," Moore said.

He spent his morning cleaning up what he could, including some parts of the vehicle that plowed through the building. Some of it could be saved, but most had to get thrown out.

"We loaded up a whole cargo trailer full and took it to the dump. It was like 1,200 pounds," he said.

Despite the blow, Moore says he's glad the weights were there.

"Three weight trees fully loaded that slowed down the car, had to, because if it hadn't, it would've been in my bedroom," he said.

There was one five-pound weight that was found sticking through the garage wall and into his bedroom.

Although some memories were lost, Moore says he's glad no one was hurt.

"It could've been so much worse. They could've hit a parked car, they could've hit somebody's teenagers who were standing out here talking, if we would've had people here last night standing around grilling, we could've had people in here," he said.

Moore says for now, he'll be grateful and patient.

"I hope they get whoever did it, because I want someone to be held responsible. There's a lot of kids' memories that live in this gym."

Moore says the Houston County Sheriff's Office has been chasing leads, looking for cars with significant damage or a missing bumper.

If you have any information that can help this investigation, give the sheriff's office a call at 478-542-2125.

RELATED: Houston County widens Thompson Mill Road ahead of new primary school opening

RELATED: Bonaire man relies on faith to build large cement heart in his front yard

RELATED: Bonaire family works to keep 'Preemie Closet' full

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.