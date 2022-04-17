Arrest made after man pours gasoline on church in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department has made an arrest after an incident that occurred at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Investigators said shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, a man poured gasoline on a doorway and sidewalk leading into the rear entrance of the church, which is located at 259 Pilgrims Way.
The man was seen driving a 2005-2010 Subaru Outback Legacy. Monday, police confirmed that an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led investigators to 44-year-old Thomas Jon Peluso of Boone.
As a result of the tip and the interview with Peluso, was arrested and charged with one count of felony aiding in the burning of a religious building and given a $50,000 secured bond pending a court appearance. Peluso was taken to the Watauga County Detention Center.
His first appearance in court is scheduled for May 24.
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 3 Charlotte Walmarts among stores fined for overcharging customers
ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'This is a beginning': Nonprofit brings fresh produce to Charlotte's food deserts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.