Boone drive-by shooter is from Mt. Airy, police say

Joseph Navarette was arrested for firing a gun from his Toyota pick-up truck at cars. He surrendered to police Saturday.

BOONE, N.C. — A man from Mt. Airy has been arrested for a drive-by shooting in Boone.

On Saturday, Joseph Navarette, 24, shot his gun at cars while driving his white Toyota pick-up truck, Boone police said. Officers arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m. and arrested Navarette, who surrendered without incident.

One passenger in one of the cars was hit and was transported to a local hospital. Officials described it as "being grazed" by one of the rounds and the victim's injury is not considered life-threatening.

Two vehicles were struck by bullets during the shooting, Boone police said.

Navarette is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.