Sommer Barnes said her mother and stepfather were worried about Isaac Barnes' mental state and the safety of law enforcement if they encountered him.

BOONE, N.C. — Tributes continue to pour in for the lives lost in Wednesday’s deadly 13-hour standoff in Watauga County that left five people dead, including two sheriff's deputies.

The deputies -- 25-year-old K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and father-of-two Sergeant Chris Ward -- died after being shot by the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Isaac Barnes.

Husband and wife George and Michelle Ligon, who were stepfather and mother to Issac Barnes respectively, were found dead inside the Boone home after the standoff ended.

Many in the community are still in shock and heartbroken and are continuing to ask why including Michelle Ligon's daughter and sister to the suspect. Sommer Barnes spoke with WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Daley on Friday, detailing how she felt when she learned the news and sharing memories she has of her mother and stepfather.

Sommer Barnes said her mom, Michelle, "loved her job with the town and she loved Boone."

"She was probably the biggest cheerleader for Boone that there ever was," Sommer Barnes shared with Daley. "Just really proud of her town and promoting the town for tourism."

Sommer Barnes' pictures of her family 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Calling her a "really committed mother," Sommer Barnes said she "always felt so supported."

"I never had to keep a secret from my mom," Sommer Barnes said. "I could always just open up to her, and she has supported me so much."

And when it came to her brother Isaac, Sommer Barnes said her mother "really wanted him to get well and wanted to help him," which is why Isaac Barnes was living in the house. She said her mom and her stepdad had told law enforcement about Isaac Barnes because of his mental health struggles.

"Not that she thought he was going to do something, but if they had to ever encounter him, they should know that he's not really in his right mind and that he would probably see them as a threat," Sommer Barnes explained. "They were worried for their safety, for Isaac's safety and for the law enforcement's safety."

Deputies said after arriving at their home on Hardaman Circle in Boone Wednesday morning, Isaac Barnes began firing at deputies, shooting two of them.