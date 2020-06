Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who knows the identity of the individuals or has information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about suspects who were allegedly involved in the burglary of Boxcar in downtown Greensboro.

According to the Crime Stoppers Facebook post, the incident took place on May 31, shortly before 2 a.m.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who knows the identity of the individuals or has information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.