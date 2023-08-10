x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Boy in critical condition after shooting on Acme Street in Reidsville

Officers said they found a boy with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A boy is critical condition after a shooting in Reidsville.

Reidsville police said they responded to the 300 block of Acme Street in reference to a shooting Tuesday shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers found a boy with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is also a juvenile and has been charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill.

The  juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in Guilford County and is being held in a juvenile facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro family facing loss of two sons within 24 hours of each other

Before You Leave, Check This Out