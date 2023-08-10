Boy in critical condition after shooting on Acme Street in Reidsville

Officers said they found a boy with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A boy is critical condition after a shooting in Reidsville.

Reidsville police said they responded to the 300 block of Acme Street in reference to a shooting Tuesday shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is also a juvenile and has been charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill.

The juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in Guilford County and is being held in a juvenile facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

