Boy injured after shooting in Lexington on Spruce Street

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said.
Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m.
Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
The boy's injuries are non-life threatening.
Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.