x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Boy injured after shooting in Lexington on Spruce Street

Police said a boy was injured on Spruce Street in Lexington. The incident happened at 11 a.m.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said.

Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m.

Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.

The boy's injuries are non-life threatening.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Witness details the moments during a fight that broke out during a youth football game in Kernersville

Before You Leave, Check This Out