Boy injured after shooting in Lexington on Spruce Street

Police said a boy was injured on Spruce Street in Lexington. The incident happened at 11 a.m.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said.

Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m.

Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.

The boy's injuries are non-life threatening.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

