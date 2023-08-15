Boy shot, killed at Random Dr. intersection in Lexington, deputies say

The victim was found at the intersection of East Center Street and Random Drive.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County deputies said a boy was shot and killed in Lexington at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

The shooting was near the intersection of East Center Street and Random Drive, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found the victim and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead once he arrived.

Deputies said another individual involved in the incident was being treated at a hospital. Deputies did not specify the age of this person.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective J. Allen at 336-242-2291 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

