Neighbors surprised to find boy shot at Winston-Salem neighborhood entrance

People who live in Bridgton Place say the area is typically quiet. That's why they say they were shocked to find a boy shot three times Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many who live in Bridgton Place, turned the corner into their neighborhood Tuesday afternoon only to find a boy who'd been shot.

"My daughter was driving my mom home and when they pulled in, tried to pull into the neighborhood here, they couldn't get in. There was a couple of police cars blocking the driveway and they noticed the person sitting on the side of the road bleeding," recalled Mike Holland who has lived in the neighborhood for about two and a half years.

Winston-Salem police say someone shot the boy three times.

Officers say they found gun shell casings on the road.

"We do have neighbors and children frequenting the sidewalks, getting out to get fresh air and exercise. So, it is concerning and alarming. You never would have expected something like that to happen," said Leslie Metayer who lives in the neighborhood.

Metayer's sister, Briana Barylski says the typically quiet neighborhood is why she wanted to move there in the first place. She says she moved in just a few days ago, but now worries she made the wrong decision.

"The reason I left Florida was to come and seek a better opportunity, nicer neighborhood, just to have my kids in a better space... but like there's someone shot at the entrance of the neighborhood like where did I bring myself to? " Barylski.

In less than three weeks, neighborhood kids will go back to school.

"That's concerning because my kids are going to be riding the bus and that's pretty much the entrance of where the bus is going to pick the kids up," Barylski expressed.

We saw kids playing in the front yard and riding their bikes. Following the shooting, one mom told us, she's not letting her kids out of her sight.

"Absolutely, I'm not going to let my kids come to the front or even to the back just a little, I'm just going to let (them) be with me and not be alone anymore," said Juana Vargas.

The boy was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.