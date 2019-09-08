BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: Burlington Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a woman at a Triad Strip Mall.

56-year-old Jose Ramon Pedraza was arrested Friday. Officers say Pedraza shot his girlfriend, 49-year-old Rocio Gonzales.

It happened at the East Village shopping center on North Church Street around 4 p.m.

Burlington Police found her lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Gonzalez was taken Alamance Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the call came in originally as a cardiac arrest and changed when officers found a woman had been shot.

Pedraza is charged with First Degree Murder and is now in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.