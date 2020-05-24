Knife-wielding robber knocks off Greensboro gas station, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a BP gas station was robbed at early Sunday morning.
At 6:30 a.m., officers got a call to 4700 West Market Street.
GPD said someone entered the store with a knife and demanded merchandise. Police have not found the suspect yet. They said he is a black male, approximately 30 years old with a "slight mustache." He was wearing a red shirt with “Michael Jordan 23” on the front when the robbery happened.
The suspect was last seen in a gray Crown Victoria driving west on Market Street.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.