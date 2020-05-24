Knife-wielding robber knocks off Greensboro gas station, police said

Greensboro police said a BP gas station in Greensboro was robbed early Sunday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., officers got a call to 4700 West Market Street.

GPD said someone entered the store with a knife and demanded merchandise. Police have not found the suspect yet. They said he is a black male, approximately 30 years old with a "slight mustache." He was wearing a red shirt with “Michael Jordan 23” on the front when the robbery happened.

The suspect was last seen in a gray Crown Victoria driving west on Market Street.

This investigation is still ongoing.