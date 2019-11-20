GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help making arrests in a BP Gas station robbery.

Police have released a surveillance video of the robbery. The two suspects enter the gas station with guns drawn. The robbery happened on November 18 around 12:30 a.m. at the BP Gas station on Guilford College Road.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

