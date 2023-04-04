Man accused of bringing dozens of weapons onto NCA&T's campus set to appear in court

Brandon Bentley was released from custody after being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is from March 2023 when Brandon Bentley was initially accused.

Brandon Bentley, 27, is set to appear in court Monday.

Bentley was arrested and was charged with multiple weapons offenses after police say he brought several guns onto North Carolina A&T State University's campus on March 26th.

Mental health status, residency, and how many weapons Bentley had all went into the decision to set Bentley's bond at $100,000.

Local attorneys say, due to the bond guidelines, the bond could've been a lot lower.

Police said Bentley was violent, making threats to law enforcement, and chasing unarmed security guards on the campus.

Officers said they found several weapons including handguns, shotguns, a crossbow, a machete, hatchets, knives, and among other weapons.

They said there were also more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

The university said Bentley is not associated with A&T in any way.

Since Bentley has bonded out, he posted a video on social media sharing his side of the story saying he was set up and he never intended to hurt anyone.

