Brawl on Bethabara Pointe Circle turns into double shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

A man and his mom went to go pick up his items from his ex-girlfriend's house before he started attacking three women, including his mom in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the neck after attacking multiple women, including his mom in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a double shooting on Bethabara Pointe Circle around 5:17 p.m.

When they arrived they found Johordon Davis, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. Inside the apartment, Tenika Lee, 43, was suffering from two gunshot wounds to her thigh and bottom.

Investigators said Davis and his mother, Christlyn Goode, 52, came to collect items from his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tatyana Waterman's apartment.

That's when police said Davis became irate and started attacking Waterman, Lee, and his own mother.

Then, Lee's wife, Tamisha Gale Murphy, 38, pulled out a .38 caliber gun and shot at Davis to stop him from assaulting all three women. Murphy missed and shot her wife in the thigh and bottom, according to police.

Investigators say Davis started attacking Murphy and struggled with her over the gun near the front of the apartment before they ended up outside in the parking lot. Davis had Murphy on the hood of a truck and Murphy was able to fire another shot, hitting Davis in the neck.

Forsyth County EMS transported both Davis and Lee to a local hospital.

Lee’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Davis is in serious but stable condition.

As a result of the investigation, WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit officers contacted the Forsyth County On-Call District Attorney who advised the shooting of Davis was in self-defense and the shooting of Lee was accidental and no charges would be authorized at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit will be seeking charges for multiple counts of assault on a female to be served once Davis is released from medical care for his injury. Winston Salem Forensics processed the crime scene.