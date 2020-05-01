BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was arrested Saturday and charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible breaking and entering on Doctor Pickett Road.

Once on scene, they found Tosha Blackwell, 39, who told deputies she had been staying there with a friend.

While waiting with Blackwell for the friend to return and valid her story, probable cause was established to search Blackwell's vehicle.

During the search, a small plastic container with a flip-top containing Methamphetamine was found. Deputies also discovered a set of digital scales with residue in Ms. Blackwell’s purse.

Blackwell was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II along with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

