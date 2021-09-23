Law firm offers $20K reward for info that helps locate Brian Laundrie

The reward is able to be split.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area law firm is offering up $20,000 for information that leads to the location of Brian Laundrie.

Authorities have been searching for the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito who went missing shortly after being named a person of interest in her disappearance.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Laundrie following a grand jury indictment in connection with the Gabby Petito case.

Petito's manner of death was recently ruled a homicide. The precise cause remains under investigation by the coroner.

"A reward will be paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies Boohoff Law written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Brian Laundrie," the Boohoff Law, P.A wrote in a press release.

The reward can be split but will only be given to the first person to provide locating information to law enforcement, according to the firm.

Several law enforcement agencies are combing the "vast and unforgiving" Carlton Reserve for Laundrie as it is believed to be his last known location.

At this time his exact whereabouts are still unknown.

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after heading out on a cross-country road trip this summer with Laundrie. He would return home 10 days earlier to North Port without her.

On Sept. 21, the body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest was positively identified as Petito, the FBI in Denver confirmed.