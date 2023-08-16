Patrick Nalley was arrested in Cobb County for crimes involving children on Tuesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now-fired city official was arrested in his work vehicle for crimes relating to child molestation and having obscene online contact with someone under the age of 16, according to Cobb County courts on Wednesday.

Patrick Nalley recently moved to Georgia, taking a position with the City of Brookhaven as Director of Parks and Recreation. He he was arrested in Cobb County for crimes involving children on Tuesday. The court said that the man enticed a child under the age of 16 to molest them.

In a release from the city government, it said that Nalley was arrested in a sting operation. They said he'd made contact online during business hours with an undercover officer pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. The two had plans to meet on August 15, and when Nalley arrived, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department.

"Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately," Christian Sigman, Brookhaven City Manager, said. "Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven."

The investigation is active and being handled by the Cobb County Police Department, and his bond with the court is set at $20,000. The City of Brookhaven said that Nalley had also previously been Director of Recreation and Parks of Henrico County, Virginia, as well as Director of Recreation, Tourism and Cultural Development in Amherst County, Virginia. Nalley cleared several separate background checks, the city said, and had no prior criminal record and had solid credit and driving records.

11Alive reached out to Henrico County in Virginia, which said that Nalley resigned in July 2022 "in lieu of termination." The office did not provide any specifics on his employment with the county.



