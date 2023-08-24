The brother of the deceased told investigators that he feared for his mother's safety if he didn't intervene.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police investigators and prosecutors have ruled a deadly stabbing in late July as self-defense after a man allegedly attacked his family.

The Lexington Police Department said the incident happened on July 31 around 3:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard - the Victorian Lakes neighborhood. Police arrived to find a man, Elioquin Ponce Lopez, dead in the driveway after being stabbed with a knife.

Police said witness statements suggested Lopez had attacked several family members, including his mother, whom he hit several times with a wooden stick. Witnesses told police that Lopez's brother came to her aid. Witnesses said Lopez was stabbed in a fight between the brothers.

The brother told detectives that he feared for his mother's safety. Multiple witnesses corroborated the brother's statement, police said.

With the assistance of the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, which reviewed the incident, police determined the killing was a case of self-defense and justifiable homicide.