Brother of Winston-Salem firefighter shot to death, woman arrested in case charged with murder

Quensheta Chyann Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Hubert Alexander Rivers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is charged with murder in the shooting death of a Winston-Salem firefighter’s brother.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the man’s brother, Hubert Alexander Rivers was shot Saturday outside of a sweepstakes games establishment. They said it occurred near Ocean King on Monmouth Street in Winston-Salem.

Police said Rivers was involved in an argument before he was shot while inside the business.

Police arrested Quensheta Chyann Jackson in connection with the shooting. Jackson is charged with murder and is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

Rivers’ brother Will Rivers is a firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. His fire captain, Andrew Gray set up a GoFundMe page in order to help raise money for funeral expenses.