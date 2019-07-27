HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after he crashed his car into a utility pole early Saturday morning. High Point police say the car was hit by gunfire, and the driver had gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the scene on South Main Street around 3:20 a.m. They found a gray Nissan sedan had struck a utility pole.

Officers found the driver in the front seat with a gunshot wound.

They say 25-year-old Quenton Harrington of Brown Summit died from his injuries at the scene.

High Point police say the shooting likely happened just before the crash. They're interviewing witnesses and working to find a suspect.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or the High Point Crimestoppers line at 336-889-4000.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates as they come in.