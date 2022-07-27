9 buildings vandalized in Downtown Greensboro; person of interest caught on video

The Greensboro Police Department said so far, they believe nine businesses were vandalized by graffiti.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple businesses have been vandalized in Downtown Greensboro Tuesday.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake is taking a walk downtown to talk to a few of the owners.

An employee at The Guilford building said he spent most of the day trying to scrub the graffiti off the wall.

The owner of "Just Be" on Elm Street said it was disheartening to come to work and see the graffiti on the wall; some markings have already been covered up.

Police are pulling surveillance video and investigating these crimes.

Businesses were vandalized last night in @DowntownGSO including right in front of the International Civil Rights Museum. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/iCF5ZSl5qY — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) July 27, 2022

