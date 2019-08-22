ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after a bullet pierced a preschool window while children were inside Thursday afternoon.
Police say they were notified about the bullet shortly after 3 p.m.
Eight children were inside the classroom when the shooting happened at the Allendale Methodist Church, located on Haines Road.
There were no reported injuries.
Police say a total of 47 children attend the preschool. Parents were notified by phone after the bullet hole was found.
The school will be closed Friday. A reopening date is not set, but parents will be notified when it is.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
