Bullet grazes woman after people in two cars shot at each other in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was injured when people in two cars were shooting at each other in High Point Monday night, according to High Point officials.
Officers got a call around 7:43 p.m. about two cars driving around shooting back and forth at each other. A bullet grazed a woman's right arm and she was treated by EMS on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Moments later, police said they got another call about a shooting on R C Baldwin Avenue which is about three minutes away.
Investigators said the shootings are connected.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-889-4000.