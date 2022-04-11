Bullet grazes woman after people in two cars shot at each other in High Point, police say

Police said they got a call about a shooting on the 1700 block of Gavin Drive. Moments later, they got a call about a shooting on R C Baldwin Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was injured when people in two cars were shooting at each other in High Point Monday night, according to High Point officials.

Officers got a call around 7:43 p.m. about two cars driving around shooting back and forth at each other. A bullet grazed a woman's right arm and she was treated by EMS on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, police said they got another call about a shooting on R C Baldwin Avenue which is about three minutes away.

Investigators said the shootings are connected.

This investigation is ongoing.