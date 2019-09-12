HIGH POINT, N.C. — Authorities say a High Point Police officer pulled over 27-year-old Julius A. Jones after noticing bullet holes in Jones’ car and a badly damaged windshield. The incident happened along Meredith Street and Franklin Avenue on Saturday.

Investigators also discovered 433.15 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a gun and cash inside the car.

Jones was charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell and Distribute Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Revoked and an outstanding Failure to Appear was served. Jones was confined to the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

