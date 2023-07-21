Man arrested in connection to High Point murder case on Burge Place, police say

High Point police have arrested 24-year-old Yhonkelvin Juan Tolosa Castillo in connection to a deadly High Point Fire on Burge Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report of the incident.

Police said they have arrested a suspect after a 41-year-old man died after a fire on Burge Place in High Point.

High Point police said they arrested 24-year-old Yhonkelvin Juan Tolosa Castillo in connection to Omar Noriega's death.

Officers said they got a call to Burge Place in High Point just before 10 p.m. on June 28 about a house fire where they found a man who was badly burnt.

Investigators identified 41-year-old Omar Noriega as the man who was badly burnt.

Noriega was taken to the hospital where he later died from injuries, according to police.

After an investigation, detectives said Noriega had injuries that were not solely related to the fire, which prompted them to investigate his death as a murder.

Police release photos of Burge Place suspect 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.