$4K worth of goods stolen from Prime Tobacco and Vape shop in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning.
Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street.
When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door and did a security sweep.
No one was found inside.
The owner said approximately $4,000 worth of goods were stolen from the store.
A surveillance video showed a man wearing a face mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gloves. Investigators believe the suspect left the scene in a gray Dodge.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.