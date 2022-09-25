$4K worth of goods stolen from Prime Tobacco and Vape shop in Burlington

Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at 2761 South Church Street.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning.

Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street.

When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door and did a security sweep.

No one was found inside.

The owner said approximately $4,000 worth of goods were stolen from the store.

A surveillance video showed a man wearing a face mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gloves. Investigators believe the suspect left the scene in a gray Dodge.