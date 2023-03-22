Another man arrested in deadly bar shooting on Burke St., Winston-Salem police say

Police said Jason Efren Cisneros Olmedo was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Winston-Salem father during a bar fight.

A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The shooting happened on Feb. 27 at Gatsby's Pub at 1157 Burke St. where a large group was fighting. Quante Donnell Wilder was shot multiple times and died from his wounds, despite efforts to save his life.

Winston-Salem police said they obtained a search warrant for Jason Efren Cisneros Olmedo for the murder of Wilder on the same night of the shooting.

Police said Olmedo was arrested in Stokesdale and taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

