BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman's home in Burlington in 2019, according to police.

On Wednesday, Burlington police arrested 46-year-old Dennis Leshawn Johnson. Johnson was charged with First Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Assault by Strangulation.

On July 5, 2019, the 69-year-old woman told police that Johnson forced his way into her home on Alden Street while she was letting her dog outside.

She said Johnson assaulted her, demanded money, and then left the scene. The woman had to be treated for minor injuries following the incident.

Johnson is currently in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

