2-year-old shoots himself with unsecured gun, Burlington police said

The toddler did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot in Burlington around 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 25, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police said the young boy was allegedly napping in bed with his mother. While she was asleep, the toddler allegedly found an unsecured handgun and shot himself.

Burlington police responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Albright Avenue. The 2-year-old received treatment from EMS.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He did not sustain any life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wound and has been released.

Police charged Stephanie Byrd, 36, the 2-year-old's mother, with failure to secure a firearm and contributing to the neglect of a minor. Police said she was given a summons with no bond.

