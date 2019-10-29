BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington business is damaged...all for cigarettes.

Police say a man used a slab of concrete to break through a window at the Speedway on 1407 Maple Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Once inside, police say the man stole several packs of cigarettes and left.

The man was last seen going north on Maple Avenue toward Stokes Street. He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black baseball cap with a red brim, according to a police report.

Police responded to a similar incident at Guzman's Market on E. Webb Avenue around 5 a.m. They say a man tried to break into the business with a cinderblock, but was unsuccessful. Investigators don't think to two crimes are connected, but if you have information on either of them, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100

Man attempts to break into Guzman's with cinderblock

Burlington Police

