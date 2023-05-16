Burlington business owner sells alcohol without a liquor license, facing charges

The arrest came as a result of an investigation of a Sam’s Mini Mart showing the area was becoming 'increasingly violent' according to police.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington business owner was arrested for selling alcohol without a liquor license and on Monday, May 15 according to Burlington Police.

The arrest came as a result of police receiving multiple anonymous tips and setting up surveillance and investigation into 717 Rauhut St., operating as Sam’s Mini Mart, according to BPD

Police say that the crime data and calls showed the area was "becoming increasingly violent, including domestic violence incidents, shoots heard, and a confirmed shooting".

During a quarterly ABC inspection, Sameer Baidas, 48, was found to have multiple ABC violations on May 13. Baidas voluntarily surrendered the ABC permit, according to BPD.

The business was found to be continuing the sale of alcohol after losing the ABC permit on May 15. BPD and Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant and seized 6 illegal gaming machines.

Baidas was charged with selling alcohol without a permit and there is a potential for future charges related to the gaming machines, according to BPD.

During the initial ABC inspection on May 13, Khalid Walid al Natoor, 39, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine, Failure to Superintend, Consuming Liquor on an Unauthorized Premise, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.