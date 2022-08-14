Armed robbery at Tobacco Vape store on Holly Hill Ln. in Burlington

Police said they arrested Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, in connection with this robbery.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said the call came in on Saturday around 8:30 that night.

Investigators said Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, robbed Tobacco Vape on Holly Hill Lane at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise.

Police said there was an employee in there at the time who was not injured during the robbery.

Officers later found Hart Moyer nearby the area and arrested him.

Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.