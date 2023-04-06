x
Crime

Burlington couple accused of sexually assaulting a minor, deputies say

Alamance Co. deputies went to a home to investigate a report of sexual assault involving a juvenile. After an investigation, a Burlington couple was charged.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington couple was arrested during a sexual assault investigation in Alamance County, according to deputies. 

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said on March 29, they received a report about a possible assault involving an adult and a juvenile. During the investigation, detectives found out the other adult living in the home knew about it but didn't report it. 

That's when deputies found reason to arrest 44-year-old Nell Ciro Aguilar-Cabrera and 49-year-old Sheila Brock Aguilar at a home in Burlington Tuesday.

Aguilar-Cabrera was charged with:

  • Two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child
  • One count of felony statutory rape
  • Three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

Aguilar-Cabrera is in jail with a $750,000.00 secured bond.

Aguilar was charged with:

One count of misdemeanor failing to report a crime against a juvenile

She is in jail with a $2,500.00 secured bond.

