Burlington couple accused of sexually assaulting a minor, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington couple was arrested during a sexual assault investigation in Alamance County, according to deputies.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said on March 29, they received a report about a possible assault involving an adult and a juvenile. During the investigation, detectives found out the other adult living in the home knew about it but didn't report it.
That's when deputies found reason to arrest 44-year-old Nell Ciro Aguilar-Cabrera and 49-year-old Sheila Brock Aguilar at a home in Burlington Tuesday.
Aguilar-Cabrera was charged with:
- Two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child
- One count of felony statutory rape
- Three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child
Aguilar-Cabrera is in jail with a $750,000.00 secured bond.
Aguilar was charged with:
One count of misdemeanor failing to report a crime against a juvenile
She is in jail with a $2,500.00 secured bond.
