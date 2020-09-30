Burlington police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

Police found 28-year-old Marcus Gerard Mosley with a gunshot wound on Tuesday. He later died at the hospital.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 28-year-old dead Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Foster Street just after 5 p.m.

Once they arrived they found Marcus Gerard Mosley laying in the street. Investigators say Mosley was shot in the chest.

First responders took Mosley to Alamance Regional Medical Center but he later died from his injures.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and right now no suspect information is available.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation.