Family Dollar store robbed by man with handgun

A man wearing a black face mask approached the clerk with a handgun, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said someone robbed a Family Dollar store with a handgun Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the store on Rauhut Street around 2 p.m.

Police said a man wearing a black face mask, grey and black hoodie, red pants and white shoes walked inside the store and approached the clerk with a handgun.

The suspect got away with cash. No one was hurt.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who left on foot.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.