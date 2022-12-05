Family Dollar store robbed by man with handgun

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said someone robbed a Family Dollar store with a handgun Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the store on Rauhut Street around 2 p.m.
Police said a man wearing a black face mask, grey and black hoodie, red pants and white shoes walked inside the store and approached the clerk with a handgun.
The suspect got away with cash. No one was hurt.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who left on foot.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.
For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.