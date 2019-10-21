BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington are asking the public for help finding a man accused of robbing the Family Fare on Maple Avenue. Officers say the alleged robbery happened just after midnight Monday.

The store clerk told police a man came in handed and handed them a note demanding money. The suspect never showed a weapon, the clerk said. The man ran away he was given money.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said they identified the suspect as 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rosa of Chapel Hill. Police said they were able to identify Rosa after the license tag number on a Chrysler Sebring that was captured on the video in the parking lot.

Chapel Hill police were asked to assist in the investigation by going to the address listed as Rosa's. Rosa was not there, they told police in Burlington.

Burlington police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosa to call Crime Stoppers at: 336-229-7100.

