BURLINGTON, N.C. — An unknown suspect robbed a Food Lion in Burlington, North Carolina and successfully evaded officers with an undisclosed amount of cash, Burlington police said.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say the suspect, an unknown black man wearing a blue bandanna covering his face, came into the store and demanded money. He indicated he had a weapon with him, and did not display any weapon, but still managed to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot towards South Williamson Ave.

Surveillance photos of the suspect:

Burlington Police Department

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

