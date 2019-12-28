BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in relation to a Citgo armed Robbery in Burlington.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Kodie Graves was arrested on Dec.16 and Christopher Jeffries was arrested Dec. 24 while attempting to flee from a traffic stop in which he was also charged with resisting a public officer.

The two are accused of robbing the gas station on Dec. 9. Allegedly the two men robbed the business and assaulted the clerk.

Following the robbery, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in which detectives received numerous tips through Crime Stoppers and Facebook.

One individual advised that they had seen both guns used in the robbery, in the possession of Jeffries. Through further investigation, probable cause for arrest warrants was developed leading to their arrests.

Christopher Kory Jeffries

Charges: 1ct. Felony Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

1ct. Felony Assault With Dangerous Weapon Serious Injury

1ct. Felony Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

1ct. Felony Possession Of Firearm By Felon

1ct. Misdemeanor Resist, Obstruct, Delay Public Officer

Bond: $200,000

Kodie Bernard Graves

1ct. Felony Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

1ct. Felony Assault With Dangerous Weapon Serious Injury

1ct. Felony Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

1ct. Felony Possession Of Firearm By Felon

Bond: $85,000

