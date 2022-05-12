x
Burlington police make arrests after several homes and cars were damaged by gunfire

Two men are in custody in connection with a string of shootings in the area.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department has arrested two men after a string of shootings damaged several homes and cars in the area. 

The shootings happened throughout the months of April and May. 

Police arrested 18-year-old Kenyon Leathers and 21-year-old Rarheem Bowens in connection with the shootings.

Both men are in custody at the Alamance County Jail. 

Police believe there are more victims of these shootings and are asking anyone else affected to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. 

