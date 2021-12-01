Man shot dead in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a November 2021 story about gun violence in the Triad.
A shooter is on the run after killing a man in Burlington on Tuesday.
Burlington police said officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of James Drive shortly before 5 p.m.
When they got there, they found 28-year-old Jaquan Lennel Boyd shot to death.
Police haven't given a suspect description. If you know anything about the shooting, call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.