x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot dead in Burlington

Burlington police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing Jaquan Lennel Boyd.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a November 2021 story about gun violence in the Triad. 

A shooter is on the run after killing a man in Burlington on Tuesday. 

Burlington police said officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of James Drive shortly before 5 p.m. 

When they got there, they found 28-year-old Jaquan Lennel Boyd shot to death. 

Police haven't given a suspect description. If you know anything about the shooting, call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Winston-Salem Police: Machete-wielding suspect dies in officer-involved shooting