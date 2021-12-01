Man shot dead in Burlington

Burlington police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing Jaquan Lennel Boyd.

A shooter is on the run after killing a man in Burlington on Tuesday.

Burlington police said officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of James Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

When they got there, they found 28-year-old Jaquan Lennel Boyd shot to death.