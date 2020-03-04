BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Alamance County man accused of assaulting a child was arrested Thursday.

According to court documents, Christopher Kinder, 63, “engaged in a sex offense” with an 11-year-old.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a report of sexual assault at a home in Southern Alamance County. Investigators believe the incident happened in January 2017.

Kinder was taken into custody without a warrant because of the nature of the offense, records said.

Kinder is accused of committing a “lewd and lascivious act” with the child.

He is charged with a first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Kinder is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

OTHER STORIES ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

Testing reveals the type of cloth used in homemade masks makes a difference

Walmart to enforce new restrictions at stores

Friday real-time coronavirus updates: Number of Guilford County coronavirus cases increases