BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 66-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly distributing child porn.

According to the Burlington Police Department, Freddy Woody was arrested after a tip given from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, concerning the receiving and distribution of pornographic images involving underaged children.

Woody is currently in custody at the Alamance County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

He is being charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say investigations are ongoing and further charges are possible.

RELATED: Greensboro Man Arrested, Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

RELATED: NC Man Accused Of Keeping Kids In House Full Of Raw Meat Facing New Child Porn Charges

RELATED: Snapchat's Gender-Bending Filter Used to Catch Officer Suspected of Seeking Underage Sex

RELATED: 82 Suspected Child Predators Arrested in Multi-State Operation. Here Are The Names of 5 Arrested in NC

RELATED: 22 Arrested in NC For Child Exploitation Offenses During Nationwide Crackdown

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users