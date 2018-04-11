BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) -- Burlington Police have arrested a man in relation to domestic violence-related charges.

According to the Burlington Police Department, officers responded to N. Main St in Burlington on November 3, and 4 both related to domestic violence-related calls.

Officers arrested Anthony Lee Cates of Mebane, NC Sunday at 3:30 pm.

Charges:

Breaking & Entering a Motor Vehicle

Breaking & Entering with Intent to Terrorize (Felony)

Stalking (Felony)

Harassing Phone Calls

Court Order Violations

Cates is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail.

Those with more information about this case is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. You can also a text-a-tip to: 8398 to 274637.

