Burlington man arrested after fleeing crash scene, stealing truck, then leading deputies on chase

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after fleeing a crash scene, stealing a truck, then leading deputies on a chase before crashing again on Friday.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, the initial traffic accident happened in the area of Deep Creek Road and Roney Lineberry Road north of Burlington.

Deputies said the suspect, Jacob Price, 27, got out of the crashed vehicle and fled the scene on foot before stealing a truck.

Deputies found Price in the truck driving south on Deep Creek Church Road and tried to make a traffic stop, however, Price didn't stop and led deputies on an 8-minute chase before crashing on Logan Street.

Price then got out the vehicle and fled on foot eventually being found hiding in a small wooded area near Smith Street in Burlington where he was arrested, deputies said.