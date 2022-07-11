Burlington man charged second-degree murder, DWI in deadly crash

Oscar Enrique Ramirez-Amaya was charged second-degree murder and DWI in a deadly crash.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was charged with second-degree murder following a deadly crash.

Police said the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of E. Webb Avenue and S. Church Street.

Investigators said 23-year-old Oscar Enrique Ramirez-Amaya was driving a Ford F150 north on E. Webb Avenue when he failed to stop at a red light. Police said Ramirez-Amaya hit a Nissan Rogue traveling east on S. Church Street. They said the collision caused both vehicles to go out of the intersection striking a light pole and cement wall before landing in an embankment.

First responders said the driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with a 17-year-old passenger. They said the teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the driver died from her injuries.

Police said Ramirez-Amaya was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police arrested Ramirez-Amaya and charged him with second-degree murder, simple possession of marijuana, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, open container, exceeding the posted speed limit, no operator's license, and failure to stop at a stop light.

Ramirez-Amaya received a $200,000 secured bond. If you have any additional information about this investigation the Burlington Police Department asks that you contact BPD at (336) 229-3500.