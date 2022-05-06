x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Burlington man charged with 6 counts of child sex abuse turns himself in

Someone reported the suspected abuse to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit on April 27.
Credit: sakhorn38 - stock.adobe.com

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing several charges of child sex abuse.

Someone reported to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit on April 27 suspected sexual assaults on a child, which sparked an investigation.

Deputies identified Jesse Clayton Garner, 30, as a suspect in the case. He was charged Tuesday with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. Garner turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested.  

His bond is set at $50,000.

OTHER CRIME STORIES ON WFMYNEWS2.COM:

 What strated as a "routine traffic stop" ended with a drug, hit-and-run arrest in Burlington

Have you seen this man? Police search for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cards in High Point

Man dies nearly a week after he, another person shot near Greensboro pawn shop

More Videos

In Other News

DNA test reveals North Carolina woman's birth father was wanted for murder