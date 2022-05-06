Burlington man charged with 6 counts of child sex abuse turns himself in

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing several charges of child sex abuse.
Someone reported to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit on April 27 suspected sexual assaults on a child, which sparked an investigation.
Deputies identified Jesse Clayton Garner, 30, as a suspect in the case. He was charged Tuesday with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. Garner turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested.
His bond is set at $50,000.
