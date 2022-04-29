Graham man charge Burlington man with assault and false imprisonment

The police department say 76-year-old James Johnson stalked two women on the day he was arrested.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department arrested a man and charged him with assault on a woman and false imprisonment on April 23.

The police department said 76-year-old James Johnson stalked two women on the day he was arrested. The first woman called 911 and said a man followed her in a white van on the 500 block of W. Elm St. She took a picture of the license plate, but police didn't find him at the address registered with the car.

Later that day on the 500 block of W. Pine St, another woman called 911 saying a man attacked her and forced into her home. Police said the suspect tried forcing her into the bedroom, but she fought him off and called law enforcement.

The second woman gave a description of the suspect that matched the first woman's. Police found and arrested Johnson a few hours later.

Police said Johnson was moved to the Alamance County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 secured bond. The jail said Johnson hasn't posted it yet and remains there.

We called the Alamance County District Attorney to ask why the bond seems low for charges of this nature. He said a district court judge sets the bond on a case-by-case basis. He also said a $5,000 bond is on par with other misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6711.