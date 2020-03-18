BURLINGTON, N.C. —

A man in Burlington was arrested following a domestic call on Tuesday.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Keith McAllister, Sr., Tuesday afternoon in relation to a report of a woman being held against her will.

The sheriff’s office says they arrested McAllister upon arrival and entered the home after he refused to open the door.

Deputies say the woman who is the victim in the case suffered multiple injuries and refused medical assistance.

McAllister is now being held in the Alamance County Jail and is said by deputies to be a registered sex offender.

Investigators say McAllister is facing charges of Assault on a Female, Strangulation, and Kidnapping.

If you have any information call Burlington Crime Stoppers at: (336) 229-7100.

